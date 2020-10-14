Virginia Moore

October 12, 2020
Jefferson, WI - Virginia Contreras Moore, 70, of Jefferson, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison.
Virginia was born in Mexico on January 31, 1950, daughter of the late Dario J. Contreras Garcia and Romana Cortez Suniga.
Virginia was a strong woman with a heart of gold. She was also a Christian who loved to serve and help anyone, often bringing strangers into her home to feed them.
Virginia is survived by her children, Jose Contreras and Juanita Centeno; four special women who she considered daughters, Gloria, Romana, Nina and Berna Contreras and Benny Mendez; many grand children and brothers, Santiago, Teodoro and Julio Contreras.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Rock River Cemetery in Jefferson. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Cemetery until time of service.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.