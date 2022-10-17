Fort Atkinson, WI - Vivian Blom, 88, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Alden Estates of Jefferson.
Vivian Morey was born November 24, 1933, daughter of Earl and Mabel (nee Ordway) Morey. She graduated from Tri-County High School in Plainfield in 1951. Vivian married Douglas Blom on September 3, 1961, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Green Bay. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage. Together, they had three children: Randy, Jay, and Jill.
Vivian began her career at Fairmont Foods in Green Bay. She was employed as a bookkeeper for the Board of Education for the city of Green Bay. Later in life, Vivian worked at St. Charles Furniture as a bookkeeper.
Vivian enjoyed cooking and reading. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson for 35 years. Most of all, Vivian loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Vivian is survived by her husband, Douglas; children, Randy (Lori) Blom of Wisconsin Rapids, Jay Blom of Fort Atkinson, and Jill (Dave) Vander Mause of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Sean Blom, Jay (Rebecca) Blom, Lindsay (Aaron) Presterl, Bryce Blom, Bobby (Jenny) Blom, Sara Vander Mause, and James Vander Mause; great-grandchildren, Keagan, Tinleigh, Baker, Lucy, Laney, Tucker, and Nicholas; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Vivian is preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Nicholas, as well as nine siblings.
Vivian requested a private service, though we thank you for your support during this difficult time. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson County. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com
