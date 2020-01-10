JEFFERSON — Vivian M. Cote, 93, passed away Jan. 8, 2020, from complications following a stroke, at the Rainbow Hospice Center in Johnson Creek on New Year’s Eve.
She was born at home in the Town of Seif on July 17, 1926, the daughter of Gerald and Eurma (Bruhn) Davis.
Vivian married Raymond Cote on Dec. 27, 1947. He preceded her in death on Nov. 21, 1979.
She worked at Cutler-Hammer in Milwaukee for 37 years until retirement and then moved from Waterford to Jefferson.
Vivan loved to knit, crochet and sew, and won several ribbons at the Jefferson County Fair.
Survivors include her sister, Eleanore Riedl of Jefferson; nieces, Bonita (Stan Carlson) Riedlcarlson and Linda Riedl of Jefferson, Rolaine Griffiths of New York and Sharon Foemmel of Illinois; nephews, Bob Sebesta, Rick Sebesta and Randy Sebesta, all of Neillsville; cousins, Shirley Sitter of Oshkosh, Judy (Chet) Williams of Oak Creek, Jim Bruhn and JoEllen Gordon; aunt, Doris Bruhn of Minnesota; and several great- and great-great nieces and nephews.
She also is survived by her “special” Kenosha family — the Brnaks, Dan Johnson and Johnny of Madison; and many other friends too numerous to mention as well as her current furry companion, Smokey.
She also was predeceased by her parents; brother, Sherman; sisters, Irene Foemmel, Elaine Sebesta and infant sister Mildred; and other aunts, uncles, nephews, and cousins.
A special thank you to SSM Health, Jefferson EMS, Fort ER and especially to the Rainbow Hospice staff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Rainbow Hospice.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Jefferson with Father Tom Coyle presiding.
Visitation will be on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Vivian will be laid to rest at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Cemetery of Waterford.
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit:
