October 17, 2020
Whitewater, WI - Vivian "Marie" Luebke, 84, of Whitewater passed away on Saturday, October 17,2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
Marie was born on April 15, 1936 in Shellsburg, Wisconsin to Donald and Margaret Thomas. On September 14, 1960 Marie married Ron Luebke and together they had five children. She worked as a telephone operator in Benton, Wisconsin. Later, Marie worked as a nurse for over 40 years at Fort Health Care Center.
She loved going to craft shows and doing crafts with Ron, plus playing Bingo and crocheting.
Marie is survived by her husband, Ron Luebke; children, Ron Thomas of Fort Atkinson, Rhonda Berge of Deerfield, Kay (Bryce) Knox of Fort Atkinson, Mike Luebke of Jacksonville, NC, Jane Luebke of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Rachel Luebke, Matt (Danni) Luebke, Andy (Katy) Berge, Ashley Berge, Kyle (Cassie Fibish) Knox, Meredith Harrison; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Judy Thomas; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Margaret Thomas; Brother, Joe Thomas; three granddaughters, Jenny Knox, Anna Berge, Clare Harrison; daughters-in-law, Janet Thomas and Sue Luebke.
Funeral Services will be private to the family.
A donation in Marie's name can be made to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Fort Atkinson Health Care Center for taking good care of Marie. She loved to visit with her old coworkers. Also, special thanks to St. Mary's Hospital and staff for their exceptional care.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
Marie will be greatly missed.
