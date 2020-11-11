February 17, 1925 - November 9, 2020
Jefferson, WI - Wallace J. Hafemann, 95 of Jefferson, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Fort Health Center.
Wally was born on February 17, 1925 in Jefferson, WI, the only son of Henry and Emma (Mattes) Hafemann. He attended school at St. John's Ev. Lutheran School and began working on the family farm at the age of 13. Wally loved farming with his dad and missed that life when the farm was sold in September of 1966. Soon after, he began a 25-year career at Schweiger Industries as an upholsterer. On June 13, 1953, her married Margaret Wilde at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Jefferson. The couple had 2 children and enjoyed 64 years of marriage until her death in 2017. Wally honored his wife, taking care to provide, protect, and love her - even to the end. Wally loved to spend time in God's creation; camping, fishing, gardening, and just watching birds. He was a man who put his faith in God and lived the example of Christ's love for him daily. He was a hardworking man of character, who put others needs above his own.
He is survived by: his son James (Linda) Hafemann of Fort Atkinson, granddaughters Sara (Tito) Martinez and Mellisa (Julio) Gonzalez; and 7 great-grandchildren. Wally is also survived by many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter Judy Cary (2013) and great-grandson Jovani at birth.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church of Jefferson with Rev. Matt Krenke presiding. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00AM until the time of service at the church. Wally will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery following the funeral.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit
