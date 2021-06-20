May 15, 1934 - June 19, 2021
Jefferson, WI - WALTER A. "WALLY" KINATEDER, age 87 of Jefferson passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on May 15, 1934, in Palmyra township to Joseph and Anna (Resch) Kinateder.
He graduated from University High School in 1952. Wally honorably served in the United States Army with the artillery stationed in Germany.
He married Kathleen Szymkowski on February 4, 1961, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Whitewater. Wally was employed as a Supervisor at the Jefferson County Highway Department for over 30 years until his retirement.
Wally always considered himself a country boy at heart loving nothing more than helping his son on the farm and driving his Oliver 88. Wally enjoyed collecting toy tractors and woodworking.
He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church serving on the church council and the Knights of Columbus. Wally was generous with his spare time volunteering many years with St. Vincent DePaul in Jefferson, Meals on Wheels, and even knitting stocking hats for the Homeless in Milwaukee.
He is survived by his wife Kathleen "Kaye" sons Gary (Melanie) Kinateder of Aurora CO, Steven (Debra) Kinateder of Helenville and Bruce (Shareen) Kinateder of Whitewater; grandchildren Adam, Alex and Andrew Kinateder, Lucas (Lindsay) Kinateder, Emily Kinateder, Megan Kinateder, Alisha (Jerry) Miller, Tasha (Anthony) Alcorta, Alexander (Rebekah) Olson and Talia Olson; great-grandchildren Rosalie and Daisy Olson, and Elias and Ardath Alcorta; sister Alice Thomas of Waukesha.
Wally is preceded by his parents; son Philip Kinateder; brothers Joseph Kinateder, John Kinateder and Herbert Kinateder; sisters Helen Gerlach and Rosella Kinateder.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass.
Those wishing to send a donation in Wally's name may direct them to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. The family wishes to especially thank Father Tom Coyle for his prayers for Wally.
Please visit, www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence and share a memory.
