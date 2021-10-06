Fort Atkinson, WI - Walter Robert Buckingham, Jr. (79) passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family at The Rainbow Hospice Care Facility in Johnson Creek on Tuesday October 5th, 2021.
Walter "Junior" is survived by his wife Cheryll, his sister Sandy (Wayne) Dallman, his son Scott (Laura) Buckingham, daughters Tonna (Scott) Moran, Tammy (Kirk) Nelson. Stepdaughters Sandra (Brad) Schoenmann and Shari (Troy) Genrick, SueAnn (Dan) Channing as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Lucille Buckingham of Fort Atkinson, his brother James (infant), Kenny, Richard, and Roger Buckingham.
"Junior" worked for Moore's Seafood Products as a product transport specialist for 33 years before retiring in 1997. During his retirement he kept busy working part time, helping family and friends, gardening, caring for his immaculate yard along with the help of his close friend John Deere. He also enjoyed his many camping and boating adventures with friends and family. Many will have fond memories of Junior when stopping at the house on Carnes Road, typically greeted by an open garage door, big smile, and refreshments. Junior always had time for family and friends!
There will be no formal service other than a small private service for immediate family. A celebration of life is being planned to include all family and friends that wish to attend. A future celebration of life is being planned that will take place at the family home on Carnes Road. Details will be announced later.
Anyone wishing to donate may do so to Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek by going to their web site at www.rainbowhospicecare.org and clicking on "donate", then "in honor of Walter Buckingham Jr." in the note section.
The family would like to thank his many friends and family as well as the kind nursing staff on the second floor at Fort Memorial Hospital and of course the Rainbow Hospice team.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.