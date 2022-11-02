Walter "Wally" Goeglein

October 30, 2022
Whitewater, WI - Walter. W. "Wally" Goeglein, 69, of Whitewater passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at his home.
Wally was born on May 17, 1953 to Eugene "Spider" and Rosemary (Roe) Goeglein. He spent his early life in Whitewater and graduated from Whitewater High School in 1971. He then went on to UW-LaCrosse where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education in 1975 . After graduating, Wally began his career with the Coburn Company, where worked for over 40 years of his life. Wally met the love of his life Mary Kettwig in Whitewater and they later wed on June 1st, 1979. Over their 41 years of marriage, they created wonderful memories together, which Wally held very near to his heart.
Wally had a love for sports. He loved the Wisconsin Badgers, especially the Women's Badger hockey team and was a season ticket holder. He had a passion for track and field, especially Whitewater Track and Field. He prided himself as the unofficial timer of races. He was especially proud of the 4 X 400m team relay record that he held for over 40 years at Whitewater High School. He also enjoyed race cars and spent many free weekend nights going to Midget Car Races. Later in life, Wally found a passion for Indian Motorcycles. He went on numerous rides to amazing places with great friends. Wally was a beloved member and president of the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group-Madison.
Wally was also a retired volunteer firefighter and EMT for the Whitewater Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad. He enjoyed caring for his community alongside the brave men and women who he served with for many years.
Wally will be remembered for his gusto for life, his contagious laugh, generous heart and love for his family.
He is survived by his children, Graham (Autumn) Goeglein, Jessica (Tom) Ackley; grandsons, Abraham and Harrison Ackley; sisters, Maribeth McLaughlin, Catherine (Jamie) Heber, ; brothers-in-law, Thomas (Toni) Kettwig, Dan (Kathy) Kettwig; special companion, Kelly and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Wally is preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Mary Goeglein; parents, Eugene and Rosemary Goeglein and his brother Eugene T. Goeglein.
A funeral mass will take place at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Whitewater. Visitation will take place from 10:30 AM until the time of mass. A private cremation burial will take place at a later date.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Whitewater Fire Department and Rescue Squad for the excellent and compassionate care of Wally the day he passed.
A donation can be made in Wally's name to The ALS Association at their website donate,als.org
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
