Walter R. “Wally” Melendez, 72, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, after a battle with cancer.
He was born on Oct. 3, 1947.
Wally lived a fulfilling life. He loved his Chicago Bears, meals at the Fort Atkinson Family Restaurant with some of his favorite people, and working with his clients at Opportunities, Inc. of Fort Atkinson.
Toward the end, Wally’s greatest joy of all was his crossing guard job. He loved each and every one of those kids, and seeing their smiling faces brought so much joy and happiness to his life.
Wally will be deeply missed by all.
No funeral arrangements are planned.
