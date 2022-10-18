Lake Mills, WI - Wanda J. (Donnelly) Dobratz, 62, Lake Mills, died on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family after a long courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on April 20, 1960, in Watertown, the daughter of the late Gail and Lavine (Carson) Donnelly.
Wanda married Bruce Dobratz on September 17, 1983.
She had been employed as a boat assembler for the former Tuffy Boats and presently Fiberdome.
She was a member of the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
Wanda enjoyed camping, traveling, and going to casinos.
Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Bruce; two sons, Jeremy (Ronda) Donnelly of Lake Mills, Tyler (Kristin) Dobratz of Watertown; one daughter, Jessica (Justin) Cromas of Watertown; 6 grandchildren; Aiden, Emma, Nora, Asher, Dominic, Greyson; her siblings, Bonnie (John) Wetter of Beloit, Barbara Dehnert, Patricia Kitsembel, both of Jefferson, Kathleen Berg, Thomas (Chris) Donnelly, all of Janesville, Joseph (Teena) Donnelly of Johnson Creek, Duane of Neshkoro, Wendy Donnelly of Jefferson; sister-in-law, Tari Donnelly of Columbus; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by one brother, William Donnelly; sister, Faye Lutz; Four brothers in law, Roger Dehnert, David Berg, Bill Lutz, Tom Kitsembel; sister-in-law, Gina Donnelly; nephew, Christopher Berg; niece, Michelle Gfrorer; and her great nephew, Dylan Baker.
A Celebration of Wanda's Life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the V.F.W. in Jefferson.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to Rainbow Hospice Care.
Thank you to the staff of Rainbow Hospice, UW Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital in Madison for the care given to Wanda.
