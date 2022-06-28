Jefferson, WI - WARNER C. THELEN, age 70, of Jefferson, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 26, 2022, surrounded by his family. Warner was born on February 10, 1952, in Fort Atkinson to Herbert and Anna (Hummel) Thelen. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1970, received a degree in Computer Information Systems from Chapman University in 2001, and earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix in 2013. Warner diligently served in the United States Navy for 20 years as a Senior Chief Electronics Technician, where he operated nuclear power plants on submarines. He then spent 20 years at Parker Hannifin as a Senior Test Engineer.
Warner was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and a fourth-degree Knights of Columbus member. He enjoyed home improvement projects and spending time with his loved ones.
He will be deeply missed by his fiancée, Ann Ebert of Jefferson; his children, Shane Thelen of Milwaukee, Amy Thelen of San Francisco, CA, Sarah Thelen (Bryan Leguizamon) of Fort Wainwright, AK; his siblings, Penny Ross of Wisconsin Rapids, Vicki (Kenneth) Edmundson of AL, Cindy (Roger) Remus of Verona, Herbie (Stacy) Thelen of Fort Atkinson. Ann's children Shawn Meng, Jennifer Koch, Kimberley (Frank) Rueth, John (Debbie) Richards, Grandchildren Jada Meng, Brandon Koch, Hudson Koch, Preston Koch, Christopher (Amanda) Rueth, Cayle (Alyssa) Rueth, Emma Richards, Cole Richards, Klara Richards. Great grandchildren, Charlotte Koch, Brinley Rueth.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson, with Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating. Knights of Columbus service will be held at 10:45, followed by the Rosary prior to Mass. Visitation will be at the Church from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. As per his wishes, Warner will be buried at sea.
Those wishing to donate to a memorial in Warner's name may direct them to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.