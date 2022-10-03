Wayne A. Waldmann
July 16, 1940 - October 2, 2022

Helenville, WI - Wayne A. Waldmann, 82 of Helenville, went to be by his Savior's side on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Alden Estates of Jefferson.

