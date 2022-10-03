Helenville, WI - Wayne A. Waldmann, 82 of Helenville, went to be by his Savior's side on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Alden Estates of Jefferson.
Wayne was born on July 16, 1940, at St. Mary's Hospital in Watertown, WI, the son of Erlyn and Mable (Wenzel) Waldmann. Wayne was made a child of God through Holy Baptism on September 1, 1940 and confirmed in his faith on April 11, 1954. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1958 and joined the US Army soon after. On August 21, 1971, he married Sharon Pfeifer at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Helenville. Wayne was a life-long and faithful member of St. Peter's Church. He loved to listen to Polka music and spent many an afternoon watching the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. Wayne was a hard worker and was able to fix most anything. He jumped at the opportunity to help his family any way he could. Family gatherings were times cherished and he loved his family dearly. Wayne was a man of faith and family and will be deeply missed by those who knew him.
Wayne is survived by: his wife Sharon Waldmann of Helenville; daughters Jodi (Kris) Eastwood of Albany and Vickie Klettke of Jefferson; 5 grandchildren Justin, Lexi, Natalie, Hailey, and Payton; siblings Delores Rupel of Oregon and Larry Waldmann of Jefferson; sister-in-law Arlene Borchardt of Helenville, and brothers-in-law Floyd (Joyce) Pfeifer of Fort Atkinson and Richard (Shirley) Pfeifer of Helenville. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded by: his parents; sister Carolyn (Don) Richwalski; brothers-in-law Ralph Borchardt and Don Gill; and nephews Dan Waldmann and Jim Jaeger.
Memorials in Wayne's honor to St. Peter's "old school renovation fund" would be appreciated.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church of Helenville with Rev. Titus Buelow presiding. Visitation will be on Monday from 5:00PM - 7:00PM at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home and on Tuesday from 9:00AM until the time of service at the church. Wayne's body will be buried at St. Peter's Evergreen Cemetery following the funeral service.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family.
