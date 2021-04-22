August 2, 1940 - March 25, 2021
Fort Myers, FL - Wayne Edgar McDermott, 80, passed away in Fort Myers, Florida, on March 25th, with his devoted wife Dolores (Dodie) at his side. Wayne was born on August 2, 1940, to Edgar Coleman and Elizabeth Ann (Campbell) McDermott in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Wayne grew up in Rome, Wisconsin, and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1959. His parents owned Bark River Lanes in Rome for many years, and eventually Wayne owned the restaurant and bowling alley as well, which led into refinishing bowling lanes, bowling pins, and repairing pinsetters throughout the state. He was a lifelong entrepreneur, establishing McDermott Enterprises Inc. and Ideal Helicopter Services among other businesses. Wayne began his career as a mechanic and loved large equipment, owning dump trucks, backhoe, tractors, helicopters, and airplanes throughout his life. His passion, however, was flying and he purchased his first aircraft in 1968. He was an avid helicopter and airplane pilot until he retired just a few years ago. As a pilot, Wayne enjoyed giving rides at county fairs and outdoor events so others could experience the joy of flying. In addition, for many years he sprayed crops, flew for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and had contracts with the U.S. Forest Service to fight fires throughout the U.S. At one time he owned up to 15 aircraft. He developed two airports, one in Sullivan, Wisconsin, and Buckingham Air Park in Fort Myers, Florida, where he had a second home since 1999. In 2012 Wayne received a Certificate of Award from the Forestry Branch at Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield in Georgia, for 30 years of prescribed burning, wild-land fire fighting and aerial reconnaissance services provided by him and his company.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Donald Sr. Wayne is survived by his wife ,Dodie, and his companion poodle, Lexie. His legacy of hard work and ambition were passed along to his five children: Jeffrey (Michelle), Sandra (John) Grunewald, Cheryll (Michael) Price, Ronald (Sherri), and Rebecca McDermott. As well as his 12 grandchildren: Craig McDermott, Cassandra Bevars, Elizabeth Grunewald, Carl Grunewald, Jared Grunewald, Amber Hartenstein, Stephanie Doran, Kyle Powers, Travis McDermott, Ryan McDermott, Christian Haug, and Alyssa Robinette. He is also survived by many great grandchildren, brothers- and sisters-in-law, and his nephew Donald Jr. and niece Dawn McDermott.
A celebration of his life will be held on May 8th, 2021 from 1:00-3:00 PM at Bark River Lanes in Rome, Wisconsin.
