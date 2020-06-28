HELENVILLE — Wayne J. Roth, 77, of Helenville, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home, with his family by his side.
Wayne was born on Oct. 13, 1942, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Watertown, the son of Roy and Mabel (Meyer) Roth.
He was a 1960 graduate of Jefferson High School and on July 6, 1963, he married Sharon Zautner at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Sullivan. The couple had three children.
Wayne was employed at L.W. Meyer & Sons of Sullivan for 44-plus years, retiring in 2004. Wayne also owned the Roth Insurance Agency, selling for Helenville Mutual — a company of which he was on the board of directors.
He was a member of the Helenville Fire Department and served on the Lakeside general council.
Fine woodworking was a passion and Wayne learned those skills from his father. He spent many hours in his woodshop passing his skills to his family.
His talents were shared with St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, and he took pride in proving the church with the fruits of his labor. He also served on the church council in many capacities.
Wayne and Sharon loved antiquing, and traveled to Germany where they were able to walk on his ancestors’ homeland.
His garden and flowers were perfect, and he maintained, drove and cherished his antique cars. He was known as the “Helenville Historian” and even built his own home.
Watching his grandchildren at their activities brought Wayne endless joy. His children knew him as “the Boss,” and his wife remembers him as the kindest and most loving husband around.
He was a wonderful provider and his family was never in need. Wayne J. Roth was a good man and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Roth of Helenville; children, Daniel (Suzanne) of Jefferson, Susan (David) Hinz of Helenville and James (Tammy) of Helenville; seven grandchildren, Isaac (Gretchen), Alexis, Natalie, John, Cory, Ty and Nathan; and brother, Neil (Sally) of Helenville. He also is survived by a number of close relatives and many friends.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents.
Without the efforts of special caregivers Debbie Kramer and Lynn Fry, Wayne would not have been able to spend his final days in his home with his family. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to them both. Also, a sincere thanks to Shorehaven and the staff of Rainbow Hospice for the loving care provided.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Tuesday, June 30, at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church of Helenville with the Rev. Lance Hoff presiding.
Visitation will be on Tuesday at the church, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Wayne will be laid to rest at St. Peter’s Evergreen Cemetery following the funeral.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit:
