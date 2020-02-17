SULLIVAN — Wayne Michael Hesse passed away Feb. 14, 2020, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
Wayne was born June 13, 1950, in Watertown, son of Clarence J. Hesse and Violet F. (Rupnow) Hesse.
He was baptized and confirmed in the Moravian Church in Watertown.
Wayne married Julia (Goodson) Hesse on May 7, 1994.
He served our country in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970.
Wayne worked at Spun Cast in Watertown for 13 years, and as a carpenter. He then became a full-time handyman in Sullivan and later in life had a lawn-care service.
Wayne liked to hunt, fish, and build bat and birdhouses which he enjoyed selling at the Jefferson flea market. He also enjoyed helping his brother, Jimmy, work on old cars .... who knows what those two were up to?
Wayne will be missed by his wife and the many friends he had. He always was there to help someone.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Clarence J. Hesse.
Wayne was cremated. There will be no service.
