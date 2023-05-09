Wendy Marie Ament

Fort Atkinson, WI - WENDY M. AMENT, age 63 passed away May 6, 2023, at Our House in Whitewater. She was born on October 7, 1959 in Fort Atkinson to Roger and Patricia (Peterson) Eikland. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1978 and married Stephen Ament on May 16, 1981. Wendy worked as a teacher's aid in both Cambridge and Fort Atkinson, and at The Fireside Theatre as a seamstress. She enjoyed working with children. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, taking long walks and camping with friends and family. She was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. Her smile will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, daughter Melissa (Dennis) Rosenthal of Fort Atkinson; son Michael (Alex) Ament of Aurora, CO; grandchildren Brody and Bentley Rosenthal; siblings Pam (Jeff) Poredos, Scott (Jane) Eikland, Vicki (Bill) Barrett, Lori (Jason Draves) McCulloch, Kathy (Dale) Tietz, Tony Eikland and father-in-law James Ament. Wendy is preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Brooke Rosenthal. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday May 15, 2023 at Nitardy Funeral Home 1008 Madison Ave. Fort Atkinson, WI with Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, May 14, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM and at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 AM until time of service. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in the Town of Sumner. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Wendy Ament as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
