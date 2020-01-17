KENOSHA — Wesley Ivan Nelson, 93, of Kenosha (formerly Whitewater), passed away on Jan. 12, 2020, at Manor Care in Kenosha.
He was born on Oct. 31, 1926, in Milwaukee, to Harold S. and Neva (Ridge) Nelson.
Wesley graduated Whitewater High School in 1945, and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison/WALSA in 1950 with a degree in agriculture.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Whitewater since 1939, which is where he and his future wife, Wava Jean, met in 1946. They were married on June 18, 1950 in Reedsburg.
Wesley ran the family farm from 1950-59. He was the third-generation family farmer on the Clover Valley Road farm. After the farm, Wesley worked at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater as the grounds supervisor from 1960 to 1982, then for the City of Whitewater as the facilities supervisor from 1982-87.
After retiring in 1987, he volunteered at the Rock River Thresheree in Edgerton. Wesley and Wava Jean moved to town in 1959 and resided in the same home on Highland Street until moving to Kenosha in 2015.
He excelled in music his entire life, playing the tuba since the age of 10 until the early 1980s. As a high school student, he took first place at the National Solo & Ensemble competition in Minnesota, beating out 80 other tuba players.
Also, while in high school he performed a duet during a concert with legendary trumpeter Herbert L. Clarke, and later in life played in dance bands, local polka bands (including being an original member of the famed Whitewater Booster Band) and recorded with various bands including saxophonist Boots Randolph.
Wesley loved woodworking, gardening flowers and vegetables, the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers, and attending all football, basketball and baseball games at UW-Whitewater, rooting on his beloved Warhawks.
Wesley like being involved in the community; when he was younger he was a member of the Whitewater and LaGrange 4-H clubs starting in 1937. At the age of 15 he won the American Horse and Mule Association Award for showing his first-place-prize-winning Belgian Horse “King.”
He was a committee member/merit badge counselor for the Boy Scout Troop No. 173 in Whitewater, a member of the Janesville Barbershop Chorus from 1948 to 2012. In 1988 he won Barbershopper of the year, and was a part of the 1957-58 International Barbershop Championship Chorus.
Wesley is survived by his wife, Wava Jean Nelson of Kenosha (formerly Whitewater); son, Scott (Geri) Nelson of Lake Villa, Ill.; grandson, Benjamin Nelson of Germantown; granddaughter, Elaina Nelson of Charleston, Ill.; and brother, Wilbur “Rocky” Nelson of San Antonio, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, with the Rev. Susan Bresser officiating.
Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Whitewater.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
