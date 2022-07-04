Wilbur W. "Will" Larson

June 16, 1923 - June 29, 2022
Jefferson, WI - WILBUR "WILL" W. LARSON age 99 of Jefferson passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday June 29, 2022. He was born on June 16, 1923, in Spencer, WI to Fred and Eva (Reas) Larson. He graduated from Spencer High School in 1940. He married Theone Mae Elliott on November 1945, she preceded him in death in 1966.
He graduated from the University of Wisconsin River Falls in 1960 with a degree in Agriculture Education and taught 20 years at Jefferson High School and 3 years at Agua Fria High School in Goodyear AZ. He married Jeannine Fleming on December 28, 1970.
He was a member of the Jefferson Kiwanis for over 55 years, receiving the Hixson Fellowship award in 2013, he served on the Jefferson City Council, the Jefferson County board, and the Jefferson City Planning Commission for over 25 years and was a Charter member of the Jefferson Agri-Business club. He managed the St. Coletta farm and grounds for 8 1/2 years. He was a member of Immanuel United Methodist church in Jefferson.
Will loved to play and attend sporting events, avid fan of the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. Will enjoyed playing cards at the Senior Center and G'Day's. Golfing with friends, sons and grandsons was another past time enjoyment. Will and Jeannine enjoyed traveling in their motorhome starting in the early 1990's, other places they visited were Austria Switzerland, and Great Britain, and Alaska. Following their retirement, they spent several winters in Arizona before spending winters in Rockport, TX for 22 years. Will and Jeannine spent many hours playing cribbage at campgrounds and RV parks while traveling. They started an ongoing session during Covid pandemic playing 1458 games, he won 744.
He is survived by his wife Jeannine Larson of Jefferson, sons, W. Wade (Judy) Larson Jr. of Wayland MA, Elliott (Debra) Larson of Fort Atkinson, Gary (Susan) Larson of Madison, step sons, Dean (Maria) Burrow of Lowell, Steven (Rita) Burrow of Jefferson. 11 grandchildren, Tait (Abie) Larson, Brad (Laura) Larson, Caroline (Ben) Balmages, Jessica (Todd) Bowers, Shelby (Jon) Biller, Scott (Sarah) Larson, Nathan (Liana) Larson, Daryl (Abby) Burrow, Joshua (Audrey) Burrow, Vince (Kristin) Hotter, Whitney (Rob) Kuhn. 22 great grandchildren, Audrey, William, Thea Larson, Leah, Wyatt, Grant Larson, Lili, Charlotte, Sarah Balmages, June, Grace Bowers, Gabriella Larson, Lila, Bo Biller, Emma, Molly, Kate Grant Larson, Lexie, Ryan Kuhn, Brynn, Callie Hotter. Sister-in-law Barb Hauser, brother-in-law Bruce (Rita) Fleming
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Theone Larson, Granddaughter Stacy Larson, Great niece Tiffany, Brother Dern (Ruth) Larson, Brother-in-law Tom Hauser.
Visitation will be held on Friday July 8th, 2022, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the Schneider-Michaelis Funeral home in Jefferson. Burial will take place at a later date in the West Spencer cemetery in Spencer, WI.
Memorials in Will's name may be made to the Jefferson Area Agri-Business Scholarship fund, Immanuel United Methodist Church, or Rainbow Hospice. Schneider-Michaelis funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.