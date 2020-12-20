Wilfred Roe

December 17, 2020

Whitewater, WI - Wilfred Ogden Roe Jr., 88, Whitewater, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at

Fairhaven Senior Living in Whitewater, WI.

Wilfred was born on April 17, 1932 in Oconomowoc, WI to Wilfred Sr and Virginia (Howard)

Roe. He was a graduate of Whitewater City High School. On July 31, 1954 Wilfred married

Marie Graul. She preceded him in death on November 10, 2018. Wilfred operated a farm in

Whitewater and also was employed by the Whitewater Unified School District as a custodian.

He was very active with his children in 4-H and was a member of the Fairfield Grange. Wilfred

was an active member of the Congregational United Church of Christ in Whitewater.

He is survived by his children, Debra (Brett) Borden, Royal Oaks, CA, Denise (Russell) Riley,

Chandler, AZ, David (Janelle) Roe, Whitewater, WI, Diane (James) Holtz, Janesville, WI,

DeWayne (Cheryl) Roe, Chetek, WI, Dale (Tammy) Roe, Whitewater, WI, Douglas (Brenda)

Roe, Iron Ridge, WI, Donna (Brett) Banner , Oconomowoc, WI, Dawn Nell , Watertown, WI; 19

grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister Judy Triebold, Whitewater, WI; brothers Dean

(Colleen) Roe, Kewauskum, WI, and Donald (Mary) Roe, Monticello, WI. Brother-in-law Everett

(Roxana) Graul, Janesville, WI and sister-in-law Evelyn (Bill) Doan, Kearney, MO . He was

preceded in death by his parents and wife. A Private Memorial Service will be held on Saturday,

January 9, 2021 at 11:00am at the Congregational Church of Christ in Whitewater. For those

that wish to watch Wilfred's service you may do so by a livestream provided by Nitardy Funeral

Home. A link will be provided via Wilfred's obituary on Nitardy Funeral Home's website. Online

condolences may also be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com Inurnment will be in the

Hillside Cemetery, Whitewater, WI

