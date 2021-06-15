Willard E. "Bill" Owens

June 12, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Willard "Bill" Owens, age 94 of Fort Atkinson, WI, died in the care of hospice on June 12, 2021.
Born in Oak Park, IL the son of John B. and Doris (Gilsdorf) Owens. He was raised in Hebron, WI and graduated from Fort Atkinson High School. He married Arlene D. Foote in Reno, NV in 1946.
A veteran of World War II, he retired from the US Army after 23 years, with the rank of MSGT. He spent the majority of his military career as a Special Agent in the Counter Intelligence Corps in Europe.
Following his military retirement he become a Deputy Sheriff with Josephine County in Grants Pass, OR where he graduated from the Oregon State Police Academy. He retired as a Dispatcher from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department in 1991.
He was a Mason and Shriner and a life member of VFW Post 1879. He was an avid Photographer, hunter and fisherman.
Surviving are his children Steven (Julie) of Guston, KY, Brian (Doris) of Cedar Park, TX, David and grandson Colten of Ontario, WI, Robert (Lynette) of Viola, WI and Doris (Michael) Hamby of Fort Atkinson, WI.
He leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 19 Great-grandchildren and 2 Great-Great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife Arlene (Lee) in 1999 and by various other family members.
Private family burial services following cremation will be held at the Southeast Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI
Memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice or the charity of your choice.
The Dunlap Memorial Home is assisting the family.
