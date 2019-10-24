CAMBRIDGE — William "Bill" Blossfeld, Sr. passed away peacefully in Cambridge on Oct. 18, 2019. He was 89.
Bill was the beloved father of eight, grandfather of 22 and great-grandfather of nine.
He was an avid sports fan, gardener and reader. His favorite topics were history and politics.
The pride for his family nearly was matched by the passion he had for his Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. He also was proud of all things related to Marquette University which he attended on the GI Bill following his Korean War service in the U.S. Navy.
After retiring from a long career in the steel industry, he and his wife, Mary, retired to Benton, Ky., where he quickly became an active member in the community, St. Henry Catholic Church, and the local lodge of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. With the Elks, he enjoyed his time in charge of the lodge's Hoop Shoot Program, a nationwide basketball contest for children ages 8 to 13.
No matter where he went in life, he made friends easily and sought to help others.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; and is survived by children, Bilf Blossfeld, Jr., Kate Agliata (Jim), Don Blossfeld (Christine), Rich Blossfeld (Sally), Betsy Bartholomew (Scott), Mary Clark, Maggie Blossfeld and Kelly Hecht (Christopher); his grandchildren, Andy, Matt (Ann), Alex (Dawn), Sarah (Kurt), Bryan (Heather), Anthony (Arlie), Libby (Matt), Collin, Jessica, Zachary, Jennifer, Kevin, Kyle (Jacqueline), Will, Brenna, Maggie, Molly, Nora, Kathleen, Ryan, Abby and Halen; and his great-grandchildren, Brayden, Ryland, Charlotte, Lucy, Michael, Cala, Samuel, Allen, Paige and Caroline.
Bill also is survived by brothers, Robert, John, James and Seeman, along with his sister, Sandra Watt; plus more than 30 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in Preston, Iowa, in the Spring of 2020 to honor Bill and celebrate the new baseball season.
Please consider remembering Bill by making a contribution to St. Henry's Catholic Church, 16097 U.S. Highway 68, Harden, KY 42048, or the Hoop Shoot scholarship program at Elks Lodge 2702, 97 Kashway Lane, Benton, KY 42025.
Nitardy Funeral Home in Cambridge is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.