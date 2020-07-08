WINTER SPRING, Fla. — William “Bill” Dumke, 86, of Winter Haven, Florida, went to be with his Savior, on April 27, 2020.
It was at Peace Lutheran Church of Lakeland, Fla., where he met Vernice Bibow, formerly of Fort Atkinson, Wis. They were married in 2005.
Vernice went to be with Jesus on May 5, 2015.
Bill, son of Ervin and Ester Dumke, was born March 8, 1934 in Pardeeville, Wis. It was there at St. John’s Lutheran Church that he was baptized and confirmed.
He served his Lord and his country being deployed during the Berlin Crisis in 1961. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1963.
Having grown up on a farm, Bill became a gifted machinist. He was able to repair the equipment of IMT Mines of Bartow, Fla., even when other mechanics were unable to do so.
He and his first wife, Evelyn Anderson, were blessed with four children: Gregory, Steven, Pam and Jodette. He and his second wife, Judy Royer, were blessed with one son, Eric.
Additional blessings include four grandchildren, Gregory Dumke Jr., Timothy Jordan, Dustin Watkins and Connor Dumke; three great-grandchildren, Brooke Dumke, Chase Dumke and Emma Dumke; two brothers, Merlyn and Lloyd; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
His parents; a sister, Violet; and a 17-year-old grandson, Dustin, also preceded him in death.
A funeral for Bill was held in Winter Haven last May. For his many relatives and friends in Wisconsin, a memorial service will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Fort Atkinson, this Saturday, July 11, at 11 a.m.
He will be laid to rest, next to Vernice, at the Evergreen Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.