February 15, 2022

DeWitt, MI - William Fullmer passed away February 15, 2022 at the age of 80.

Bill grew up in Fort Atkinson and loved returning to his hometown to visit family and friends.

Survivors include his son, Travis; daughter, Mari; granddaughter, Gaia; sisters Mona Mason and Nancy (Dick) Mueller, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Harley and Ruth Fullmer; his wife of 54 years, Mary; and his nephew, Jeff Mason.

A full tribute to Bill may be seen at https://michigancreamation.com/obituary/william-bill-fullmer

To plant a tree in memory of William Fullmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.