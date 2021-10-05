Robbinsville, NC - William C. "Bill" Wolfram, 76 of the Atoah Road Community of Robbinsville, NC passed away, Friday, October 1, 2021, at Asheville Specialty Hospital in Asheville, NC.
He was a native of Wisconsin but has lived in Robbinsville for several years. He was the son of the late Raymond Fredrick Wolfram and Gladys Trieloff Wolfram.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Wyman Wolfram; son Michael Wolfram of Fort Atkinson, WI; daughters and son-in-law, Lisa Wolfram of Fort Atkinson, WI, Pam and Tony Krizsan of Robbinsville, NC; brother, Bob Wolfram (Sandy) of Fort Atkinson, WI; sister, Barb Griffin (Mike) of Sprague, WI. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren and their spouses, Lindsey Haynes, Brady and Kelsey Krizsan, Kelsey Krizsan and Caleb Farley; 6 great Grandchildren, Kayden Grindstaff, Brayden Rogers, Kayson Haynes, Kole Krizsan, Kenslee Krizsan, and Brantley Krizsan.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, October 8, 2021, at the Townson-Smith Funeral Home. The Reverends Wayne McGuire and Patrick O'Dell will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Lone Oak Cemetery. Flag Presentation will be conducted by the North Carolina National Guard Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 2:00 till 3:00 pm at the chapel prior to the service.
