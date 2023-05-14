William C. Flyte

Fort Atkinson, WI - William Charles "Bill" Flyte, 69, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Wednesday, May 10th at Alden Estates in Jefferson, Wisconsin. Born August 1st, 1953, Bill spent most of his formative years in the western suburbs of Chicago. He graduated from Hinsdale Central High School in 1971, where he was an all-conference wrestler.
Bill had a long career as a Printer, his hard work evident in the creases of his ink-stained hands and his 9 and 3/4 fingers. He worked on the press for the Service Web Offset Corporation in Chicago, before moving to Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin to print for W.D. Hoard & Sons.
A fan of baseball, NASCAR, and the Chicago Bears, you may have seen Bill walking down Main Street wearing blue and orange, a sight which once prompted one passerby (and assumed Packers fan) to throw something at him out their car window. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and going on long bicycle rides, always in blue jeans and often with a cigarette hanging out of his mouth. He once rode from Fort Atkinson to La Crosse in two days to watch his son run a race, stopping only to sleep on a park bench somewhere in between - and eventually arriving to his destination five minutes after the race had ended.
He enjoyed simple pleasures like a good cheeseburger and a cold Miller Genuine Draft. His quick wit and dry sense of humor would always keep his family and friends on their toes, as they were never quite sure what was going to come out of his mouth next.
Bill is survived by his wife, Cathy, his brother Jerry, and his four children: Becky (Rich) Gocken, Joshua Flyte, Shawn Flyte, and Adam (Erica) Flyte. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Emma Gocken, Jaden Gocken, and Bain Flyte, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances, father, Royal, sister, Bette, and his wife, Laurie.
The family expresses deep gratitude toward everyone at the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County, MyChoice Wisconsin, Rainbow Hospice, and Alden Estates.
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.olsen-gibson.com
