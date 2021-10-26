Whitewater, WI - William Edwin Jelinek, 85, of Whitewater, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021 surrounded by his family.
Bill was born on November 26, 1935, son of the late C. Ed and Mattie B. (Perry) Jelinek. On January 9, 1953 he married the love of his life, Shirley Barnes.
Bill loved listening to country music and would often be found singing and dancing to the music. He also enjoyed the outdoors and was known as the hunter who carried no bullets.
In his early years, Bill enjoyed playing softball, riding his Gold Wing and cutting his own trail with his snowmobile. He also enjoyed attending and watching tractor and truck pulls, chopping wood, taking long walks and being the biggest fan in the stands for his grandchildren.
Bill grew up as a farmer, then drove truck for many years. He loved traveling with his bride. If there was a mountain to climb, he had to reach the top to take in the view.
He was known as "Wild Bill" to many and later in life referred to himself as "The Old Coot". Bill had a great sense of humor to the end.
Bill is survived by his wife, Shirley; children, Rick Jelinek, Rita (Bruce) Fleming, Vera (Steven) Zych, Valerie Martinez (sig. other, John Kulakowski) and Rhonda (Dave) Hutchison; 15 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; brothers-in-law, LeRoy (Judy) Barnes and Ervin (Nancy) Barnes; sister-in-law, Shirley Barnes and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his son, William Reed Jelinek; sisters, Marjorie (Harry) Arndt and Bethel (Art) Foelker; sisters-in-law, Jean (William) Clark and Anita (Jack) Metcalf and brother-in-law, Rodney Barnes.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Hebron Community Church. A celebration of Bill's life will follow at the Hebron Community Center, with a luncheon at 2:30 pm.
Consider a donation to Agrace Hospice or your favorite charity in lieu of flowers.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
