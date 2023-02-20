March 30, 1941 - February 17, 2023

Jefferson, WI - WILLIAM H. BECKER, age 81 of Jefferson passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on February 17, 2023. He was born on March 30, 1941, to William L. and Leola (Pearman) Becker. He served in the United States Airforce from 1959-1961. William married Carrol Gleaser on September 30, 1986. He was employed at Ladish Malt Company for many years, retiring in 2002. Although golf was his favorite hobby, before retiring he had also enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, playing cards and spending time with family & friends.

To plant a tree in memory of William Becker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.