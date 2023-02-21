Jefferson, WI - WILLIAM H. BECKER, age 81 of Jefferson passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on February 17, 2023. He was born on March 30, 1941, to William L. and Leola (Pearman) Becker.
He served in the United States Airforce from 1959 to 1961. William married Carrol Gleaser on September 30, 1986. He was employed at Ladish Malt Company for many years, retiring in 2002.
Golf was by far his favorite hobby; in fact, he had 5 hole-in-ones at Spring Creek! Before retiring, he had also enjoyed playing softball, hunting, fishing, bowling, playing cards, spending time with family & friends and watching the Packers & the Brewers.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Carrol Becker of Jefferson and his children, Lori (John) Jensen of Cambridge, Bill (Kelly) Becker of Fort Atkinson, Jenny (James) Haight of Lake Mills, stepchildren Diane Lundt of Helenville & Lori Schaub of Whitewater. Grandchildren, Billy (Traci) Becker, Benjamin (Liz) Becker, Zachary (Kristine) Becker, David Jensen, Morgan Haight, Addison Haight, Step grandchildren Whitney (Mike) Sippl, Kassy (Jesse) Sweet-Plate, Taylor (Andy) Buechner & Tessa Schaub and 11 Great Grandchildren. William was the eldest of 13 children; his surviving siblings are Donald (Barbara) Becker of Madison, James (Connie) Becker, Thomas (Coral) Becker, Barbara Wintermute, Shirley (Charles) Schloesser, Carolyn (Duane) Foerster, Marilyn Roenneburg all of Fort Atkinson, Susan (Frank) Kramer of Helenville, Jane (Kenneth) Staude & Patricia Becker both of Jefferson, & Sandra (Layne) Tulledge of Indiana.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Henry Becker and several brother in-laws. In addition to his family, he leaves behind his faithful companions Toby, Coco & Oakley. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Bethany Lutheran Church, Fort Atkinson with the Rev. Ethan Steinbrenner officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9:00-11:00 a.m.
Burial with Military Honors will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church cemetery in Helenville. A sincere thank you to Rainbow Hospice for the genuine compassion & tender care they gave him during his final days.
Memorials may be given in William's name to Rainbow Hospice, or to Bethany Lutheran Church Fort Atkinson. To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of William Becker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.