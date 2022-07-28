William H Bowes Jul 28, 2022 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March 1, 1960 - July 26, 2022Jefferson, WI - William H. Bowes, 62, Jefferson, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Rainbow Hospice Center in Johnson Creek.He was born on March 1, 1960, in Park Ridge Illinois the son of the late William and Janet Bowes II.Bill graduated from Arlington Heights High School.He married Theresa Anne Garm on April 1, 1989, in Des Plaines, Illinois.Bill was a hospitality set up person at the Grand Geneva Resort and Spa in Lake Geneva for 25 years.He was a member of the Royal Order Of Jacks in Fort Atkinson, was a former bowler and enjoyed playing cards.Survivors in his wife, Theresa; daughter, Virginia (Randal Herrick Jr.) Bowes; grandchildren, Izaak and Jakob Bitz, and Azsame Herrick; sister, Kathy Records of Milwaukee.Visitation will take place on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson.If desired, memorials may be made to the Fort Atkinson Senior Center. To plant a tree in memory of William Bowes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Name of deceased man released $100 million Nestle deal gets OK Best of the Area Readers' Poll results in today's Daily Union See the Best of the Daily Union Whitewater police seek sex assault charge against school employee Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 7-21
