JEFFERSON — William I. “Bill” Peterson, 77, passed away peacefully on Aug. 29, 2019, at the Lake Mills Health Services in Lake Mills.
He was born on April 3, 1942, in Jefferson, to Norman and Zita (Aumann) Peterson. William was a lifetime resident of Jefferson.
He married Janet Wedl on May 1, 1965, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Jefferson.
Bill worked at Johnson Hill Press for 27 years, and later owned and operated Peterson’s hamburger stand in Jefferson.
Bill was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
His passion was working with wood and he was a Master woodcarver, winning many awards for his craftsmanship.
He spent many hours in his “coop” listening to his beloved Packers while he created penguins, blue herons, sand hill cranes as well as other wildlife creations.
Bill will be deeply missed by his wife of 54 years, Janet of Jefferson; daughter, Sarah (Ned) Healy of Fort Atkinson; son, Mark (Susie) Peterson of Jefferson; six grandchildren, Sam Healy, Keagan Healy, Vincent Healy, Sawyer Peterson, Josie Peterson and Wyatt Peterson; a sister, Judy (Dennie) Gruennert of Jefferson; and a brother, Jim Peterson of Jefferson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister-in-law, Donna Peterson.
A memorial Mass will be held at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Jefferson, with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating.
Visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass.
A private family burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association, 220 W. Huron St., No. 4003, Chicago, IL 60654, St. Lawrence Catholic Church or Rainbow Hospice.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence of light a candle in his memory.
