WATERLOO — A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held July 16 for William J. “Bill” Klecker, 92, formerly of rural Waterloo, who passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Reena Senior Living Center in Fort Atkinson.
The service was held at St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish in Lake Mills with Father Alex Carmel as celebrant.
Bill was born Dec. 13, 1927, in Watertown, son of the late Robert and Martha (Rupprecht) Klecker.
Burial was in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Waterloo.
Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills assisted with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.