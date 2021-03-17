July 26, 1920 - March 12, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - William J. Garthwait, 100, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Reena Senior Living.
William was born on July 26, 1920 in Fort Atkinson, son of the late John and Anna (Kobs) Garthwait.
After graduating from Fort Atkinson High School, William joined the US Army and served in WWII. Following the war, he worked as a Postal Worker for many years.
William enjoyed golfing and bowling, watching the traffic while sitting on his front porch, drinking coffee at McDonald's and watching sports on TV.
William is survived by his children, Geralyn (Bruce) Rock of Kaukauna, William Garthwait of Madison and Richard (Sandra) Garthwait of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Matthew and Michael Rock, Hope Garthwait, James (Bonnie) Garthwait and Brennon (Alesia) Garthwait; great grandchildren, Lillian, Weston and Violet Garthwait and his sister, Janet (Calvin) Clark of Fort Atkinson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte (Young) Garthwait in 1987; his sisters, Joyce Stockfish, Lorraine Kassilke, Dolores Ferry and Margaret Kohl and brothers, Robert Pfeiffer and Edward Garthwait.
A private family graveside service with Military Honors will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.