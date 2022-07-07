William John "Bill" Foelker

January 20, 1933 - July 5, 2022
Hebron, WI - William John Foelker (Bill), Hebron, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2022, at home, the farm he has lived on for 86 of his 89 years. Bill was born in Fort Atkinson on January 20, 1933, to Arthur and Catherine Foelker. His mother died when he was 3 years old and his father died the day Bill graduated from high school. As the only sibling left at home, all farming responsibilities landed on Bill at an early age.
Bill played football in high school and graduated from Fort Atkinson in 1951. He married his high school sweetheart, Edna Rusch on July 11, 1953. They spent their lives devoted to farming and raising their family. Bill and Edna raised seven children, including Yvonne and Billy who had special needs. The couple were dedicated to seeking ways to improve the lives of their special needs "angels" with compassion and dignity.
Bill connected with area farmers as a seed corn dealer for Tracy's Seed and later, a distributor for Frontiersmen. A life-long member of St. Patrick's Catholic Parish in Whitewater, Bill was active as an usher and in other parish activities.
Despite shouldering much responsibility, Bill loved a party! Early in their marriage, when construction was complete on a new machine shed, the couple threw a big party for neighbors and friends. They also enjoyed travel and participated in the seed corn company's annual trips, including Hawaii, Mexico, England, Italy, Costa Rica, and more. Bill loved Las Vegas, where you'd usually find him at the craps table!
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Yvonne, son William Jr. (Billy), brothers Jim, Ray and Art, and sisters Vivian, Ruth, Marion, and Irene. Left here to continue this wonderful man's legacy is his devoted wife of 69 years, Edna; daughters Jean (Jeff) Poeschl of Richfield, Jan (Jay) Statz of Middleton and Teresa Foelker of Verona; sons Dan (Jennifer) of Middleton and Craig (Kim) of Hebron; grandchildren Ryann (Thynne) Foelker, Joe (Liz) Poeschl, Jacklyn (Ty) Winter, Kevin (Katie) Statz, Houston (Drew) Foelker, Laurel Wiley, Holland Foelker, Ava Foelker and Rocco Foelker and great grandchildren Lark Staton and Otto Winter.
Along with grieving his passing, we must also celebrate his living. To not focus only on what we've lost, but rather what we've learned from his life well lived. Bill's example of hard work, compassion, generosity, dedication to family, and an unwavering faith in God has cemented our family into a loving, faith-filled family that truly cares for one another.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Whitewater. A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 10 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson from 4 to 6 p.m. and on Monday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.
A special thank you to Rainbow Hospice and Bill's dedicated caregivers during the final journey of his life: Birgit Omdoll, Caroline Kysley, and Zane Apkarian.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: With A Little Help, Inc., P.O. Box 320243, Franklin, WI 53132. "With a Little Help" is an organization that offers opportunities to adults with muscular dystrophy and related neuromuscular diseases (walh.org).
