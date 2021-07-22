August 5, 1958 - February 4, 2021
Viroqua, WI - William L Beach Jr. 62 of Viroqua WI formally from Fort Atkinson WI, died February 4, 2021 at Gunderson hospital in La Crosse, after a courageous battle with renal failure for several years. He was born August 5, 1958 to William & Alice (Schumacher) Beach. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High school, then enlisted in the U.S. Navy & was discharged. He lived in Virginia for many years. He moved back to Wisconsin and worked construction as well as a variety of restaurant establishments . He was most known for working at his brother Pat's restaurant, Soups On. He was affectionately known as Uncle Buck to all his nieces & nephews. Always bringing Mountain dew and candy, just to drive their parents nuts. He moved to Viroqua to be closer to his daughter. He is survived by his mother Alice of Fort Atkinson. Son Regi (Denise) Dremler of Lake Mills, daughter Brianna(Cody)Hershberger of Westby, five grand daughters Zoey, Avery & Sadey Dremler, Audrina & Elaina Hershberger. He is also survived by sisters Sarah(John) Wendorf of Beaver Dam, Sandy (Terry)Beggs of Fort Atkinson, brothers Paul(Linda) Beach of Virginia Beach, VA, Patrick(Lisa) Beach of Fort Atkisnon, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Father. A celebration of life with military rites will take place August 7, 2021 from Noon to 4:00pm at Soups On 1125 Whitewater Ave Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.