SULLIVAN — William L. Miller Jr., 61, of Sullivan, passed away on Aug. 19, 2019, at Aurora Summit Hospital.
Bill was born on Oct. 12, 1957, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of William and Margaret (Grumbly) Miller.
He spent his formative years in Springfield and graduated from Greenon High School in nearby Enon, Ohio.
After high school, Bill faithfully served his country in the United States Army. He was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany for the majority of his enlistment.
On Feb. 29, 1992, Bill married Rachelle Northey at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church in Palmyra.
Bill worked as a civil servant for the State of Wisconsin for the majority of his working career, retiring as building and grounds superintendent.
Bill had a contagious personality. He enjoyed talking and visiting with friends, and he always could liven up a room.
He had many interests in his life. He had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, golf and riding his UTV with his wife. He also was skilled with his hands and enjoyed wood working.
Above all else, Bill loved his family. He was happiest when surrounded by those closest to him.
He was a terrific husband, father and grandfather, and he will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Rachelle Miller; his three children, Tiffany (Michael) Greenheck of Stoughton, Lucas (Millie) Miller of Fort Atkinson and Rachel (David) Revolinski of Poynette; three grandchildren, Nellie Miller, Jaden Greenheck and Lucas Miller; and four siblings, Linda (Roger) Durst, Bernita Miller, Thomas (Denise) Miller and Donald (Lori) Miller. He also is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving daughter, Nellie; and a sister, Rose-Marie.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.
