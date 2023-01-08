June 10, 1947 - January 6, 2023
Jefferson, WI - William L. Sears, 75 of Jefferson, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Alden Estates of Jefferson.
To plant a tree in memory of William Sears as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
June 10, 1947 - January 6, 2023
Jefferson, WI - William L. Sears, 75 of Jefferson, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Alden Estates of Jefferson.
Bill was born on June 10, 1947, in La Crosse, WI, the son of Nicholas and Angeline (Mattison) Sears, Sr. He was a 1966 graduate of Lake Mills High School and on April 1, 1967, he married Isabel Hernandez at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sullivan. Bill was employed at Jones Dairy Farm in Fort Atkinson for over 35 years, working many jobs, but retiring in the Sanitation Dept. in 2008. Spending time outdoors were times cherished, especially hunting in Adams Co., fishing on Lake Mason in Briggsville, and camping with his family. He was an avid card player and enjoyed Sheepshead and Euchre. Country music was his preference, and his Jokes and gags were abundant. His family was his priority and he worked hard to provide for them. He was willing to help anyway possible, as Bill and Isabel had family members living with them often. Bill struggled with Parkinson's Disease for the last 15 years of his life. He will be missed.
Bill is survived by: his wife Isabel Sears of Jefferson; children John (Laura) Sears of Midway, AR, and Jenoveve (Melissa) Sears of Jefferson; 2 grandchildren Miranda (Paul) Bole, and David Rios, Jr.; 5 great-grandchildren Dylan, Juliette, Mary, Paul, Jr., and Evangelyne; siblings Dr. John Sears of Seattle, WA, and Barb Sears of Grandview, WI. Bill also bonded closely with Jenoveve and Melissa's foreign exchange students Haoming Li and Leonie Bissig. He is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Frank and Nicholas, Jr.
The family would like to extend a special thank you of Alden Estates, the staff of Rainbow Hospice Care, and especially his in-home caregiver, Angie from Transitions At Home.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.