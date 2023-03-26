William R. "Bill" Notbohm

May 17, 1929 - March 23, 2023
Jefferson, WI - William "Bill" R. Notbohm, 93 of Jefferson, formerly of Fort Atkinson, died on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek, WI.
Bill was born on May 17, 1929, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Roman and Clara (Bass) Notbohm.
He attended Jefferson High School and graduated in 1947. Upon graduation from high school, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served from 1947-1951.
On January 20, 1962, Bill married the former Beverly Weigel in Darlington, WI.
Bill was employed by the Wisconsin Telephone Company from 1953 until his retirement in 1985.
Bill was a former member of the Lions Club, the Fort Atkinson High School Booster Club, and the First United Methodist Church in Fort Atkinson. He was an avid sports fan, as he loved his Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Wisconsin Badgers. Bill enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and was proud of all their accomplishments.
Bill is survived by his wife, Beverly, and they recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. He is further survived by his daughter, Becky (Scott) Grundy; his son Bill (Lori) Notbohm; four grandchildren, Kassie Notbohm, Cody Notbohm, Kayla Grundy, and Kyler Grundy; one sister, Betty Punzel; sister-in-law, Yvonne Notbohm; and brother-in-law; Stan Koch. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Donald Notbohm and LaVerne Notbohm, and one sister, Joan Koch.
A memorial service will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Fort Atkinson, WI. Visitation will begin at 10 A.M. on Friday until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Rainbow Hospice Care.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Rainbow Hospice, as well as family and friends for their loving care and support.
