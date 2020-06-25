WHITEWATER — William R. Miles, 97, of Whitewater, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Fairhaven Senior Living.
Bill was born in Elkhorn on May 26, 1923, to Reuben and Norma (Green) Miles.
He was a graduate of Whitewater College High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Bill served as a lieutenant in the Army during World War II. He also was a member of the National Guard.
He worked for the State of Wisconsin as a public health officer and was a member of the Walworth County Board for 25 years.
On May 26, 1961, Bill married Dorothy L. Kitzman. She preceded him in death on Sept. 22, 2008.
Bill was a member of First English Lutheran Church. He enjoyed traveling, volunteering for veterans groups, visiting casinos and having a whiskey.
He is survived by his daughters, Darcy Partin of Florida and Becky Anton of Palmyra; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brothers, David, Ray and Jim.
Per Bill’s request there will be no services.
Memorials in Bill’s name may be made to First English Lutheran Church in Whitewater.
“Raise a glass to kindness and fly the flag”
Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater is assisting the family.
