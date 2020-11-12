November 11, 2020
Whitewater, WI - William "Bill" F. Schulte, 82, of Whitewater passed away on November 11, 2020 at his home.
Bill was born on November 15, 1937 in Milwaukee to Vernon and Mary (Hanrahan) Schulte. He graduated from Waukesha Catholic Memorial High School. On February 13, 1960 Bill married Judith Neverman in Waukesha and together they had five children. Bill ran the Clark Station in Whitewater for many years and then worked for Weiler and Company as a machinist and later as a sales rep.
He enjoyed fishing, golfing, spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids, and loved watching Wisconsin sports.
Bill was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Jaycees, Cub Scout Pack Leader of 102, and was on Whitewater City Council for many years and also served as president. He was also a longtime member of the Whitewater Country Club.
Bill is survived by his children, Richard (Nancy Olson) Schulte of Janesville, John Schulte of Edgerton, Ann (Edward) Parker of Whitewater, Patrick (Tracy) Schulte of Janesville, James (Brynn) Schulte of Madison; grandchildren, Nate Schulte, Ben Schulte, Bryant Schulte, Anatoly Parker, Alexandra Parker, Lindsey (Paul) Taylor, Zachary (Trisha) Schulte, Anyssa (Carl) Cure, Olivia Schulte; 8 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Eva (Richard) Johnson; many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents; wife, Judy; sister, Mary (Carl) Barner; and two infant grandchildren, Marcus and Jeremy.
The services are private to the family.
In Bill's honor, donations can be made to Shriner's Children Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607, and St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
