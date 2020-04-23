LAKE GENEVA — William W. “Bill” Walser Sr., 75, of Lake Geneva, passed away on March 23, 2020, at the Village Glenn nursing home in Lake Geneva.
Bill was born in Fort Atkinson to the late Wilbur and Genevie (Garlock) Walser on Oct. 7, 1944.
Bill was Master Counselor of DeMolay. He was a member of the Fort Atkinson National Guard, and also a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church and St. Mark’s dartball team.
Bill worked 27 years for Arrow Products of Lake Geneva and Elkhorn.
Bill loved to go fishing with his wife, golfing, and watching the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers.
Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marlene; a son, Willy (Karla) Walser Jr. of Lake Geneva; three grandchildren, Addison, Brock and Kyla Walser; a sister, Karen (John) Hupke of Fort Atkinson; and two sisters-in-law, Charlene (Curt) Gruver of Maquoketa, Iowa, and Karen (Jim) Jeske of Jefferson.
He also was preceded in death by one daughter, Rhonda Walser.
No services for Bill are planned at this time.
Derrick Funeral Home is more than honored to be assisting Bill's family.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.