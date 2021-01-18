January 12, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Willie Myers, age 81, died peacefully in his home on January 12, 2021. Willie was known for his kindness and generosity to anyone who crossed his path. His faith in Jesus Christ was his guide throughout life.
Willie was born January 29, 1939 in Indianapolis later moved to Champaign-Urbana, Illinois. In high school, Willie was involved in wrestling, football and was the lead singer in a band called, "The Strollers."
Willie attended Eastern Illinois University earning both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees. He would later earn a PhD from UW-Madison.
Willie was an accomplished wrestler and football player in college, but his most notable event was meeting Sherry. They wed after college and remained married for 55 years. Willie's long and highly successful career as a coach started after college at Arlington Heights High School, however his talent in coaching quickly propelled him to the collegiate level. In 1968, he accepted a position as wrestling coach at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he remained as a coach, teacher and administrator for 36 years.
While Willie's achievements in coaching are unparalleled, his legacy goes beyond these accomplishments. He was a man of unshakable conviction. Willie and Sherry raised their children Jori, Kelly and Aaron with unconditional love and an unwavering trust in Christ. Willie was a man of service, a man of integrity and honor. He accepted people without judgement and shared his belief in salvation with friends, family and strangers alike.
Willie was incredibly good natured and fun. He taught countless people to water-ski and raced his kids on water-slides. He had a well stocked candy drawer at work, pockets full of caramels and could never pass a donut shop without getting a baker's dozen. He embraced life and never squandered a moment that could be spent engaged with those he loved.
Willie had a tremendous impact on his family, friends and community that will last long after his passing.
Donations in Willie's name can be made to UW-Whitewater Wrestling team at https://uwwsports.com/sports/2020/9/17/support-warhawk-athletics-in-2020-21.aspx and please note, it is a drop down, so "wrestling" needs to be selected; or Faith Community Church at https://m.fccfa.com and select "Giving."
Funeral services for Willie will take place at 1PM on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Faith Community Church in Fort Atkinson and you may attend virtually at fccfa.com. A visitation will take place from 11:30AM until the time of services. A burial will follow at Cold Spring Cemetery.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
