CAMBRDIGE — Wilma E. Reimer, 94, of Cambridge, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at London Lodge.
Wilma was born on March 3, 1926, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee. She was one of three children born to Emma and Otto Reimer.
Wilma grew up in the Watertown and Ixonia areas. She had a variety of different occupations during her life. She owned and operated her own farm, opened and operated a group home, and worked for the majority of her career as a lab worker in a hospital.
Wilma lived and worked in a number of different states during her life. Travel and exploring new places were one of her favorite things to do, and she was able to do a lot of it. She shared many stories regarding her travels.
She had a friendly, loving, talkative and witty personality. She enjoyed spending time with friends and was a joy to be around. She will be missed by those who knew her.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; her brother and sister; and her special dog companion, Buddy.
She will be laid to rest in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Lebanon.
A special thank you to Meg and the staff of London Lodge for the special and heartfelt care they provided Wilma in the final years of her life.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle is handling Wilma’s arrangements. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.
