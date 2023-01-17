June 17, 1930 - December 31, 2022

Edgerton, WI - Winifred June (Stacey) Parker, 92, left this world on December 31, 2022. She was born in Summit, WI on June 17, 1930, to Daniel and Myrtle Ann (Pett) Stacey. Winnie was orphaned at age 3 1/2, but she was given a loving home by her Aunt Jessie and Uncle Clifford Pett. She lived with them on a farm outside of Palmyra, WI and then moved to Whitewater in 1944. She attended Palmyra school from grades 1-8, then attended Whitewater High School where she graduated as an honor student in 1948. She then attended college at the Milwaukee Business Institute.

