July 2, 1982 - March 16, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Wynter Arielle Muszanowski Lilly has gone on to be with her son, Phoenyx Anthony Jaxson Lilly.
Wynter, age 38, of Fort Atkinson, formerly of Merrimac, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2021 at UW Hospital in Madison due to complications from Diabetes. Wynter was born on July 2, 1982 to Jack and Tammy Muszanowski at St Clare Hospital in Baraboo.
Wynter will be remembered for her strength, tender heart, kindness and love for her friends and family, and her love of reading and music.
Survivors include her loving husband, Jim; his three children, Peter (Robin) and their two children, James and Emma, Zach (Geannie) and daughter, Bobbie; her mother-in-law, Linda Morgan (Charles); father-in-law, James; her parents, Jack and Tammy; brother, Jonathon (Shani); very special Nephew, Leilen; grandmother, Violet Singleton; her life-long BFF, Sydney; special uncle and godfather, Mark Muszanowski. Wynter is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins that she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her son; Phoenyx; grandfather, Dale Singleton; great-grandmother, "Oma" Wilma Neuman; and a very special uncle and godfather, Kevin Wille.
Wynter is our heart, she will be missed by all who knew her. There will be a celebration of Wynter's life at a later date. Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo, WI. 53913 (608) 356-4656 is assisting the family.
"If someday we can't be together, keep me in your heart and I will stay there forever."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.