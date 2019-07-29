AUBURN, Ill. — Yvonne “Vonnie” Bless, of Auburn, Ill., formerly of Fort Atkinson, Wis., was welcomed by her Savior in Heaven on July 28, 2019, after a brief illness.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Frederick; daughter, Lynne (William) Ferrell; son, Davin (Patricia); grandsons, Daniel and Eric Ferrell, Nicholas Bless and Matthew Cane; sister, Deana (Gary) Hasselbacher; and brother, Michael (Jan).
A private family service will be held at Bramley Funeral Home in Auburn with the Rev. Martin Kaufmann officiating.
A later Service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Murray, Ky.
