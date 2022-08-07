Fort Atkinson, WI - ZEFERINO VILLARREAL-GARZA age 78 of Fort Atkinson passed away on Wednesday August 3, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
He was born on September 6, 1943, in Monterrey Nuevo León Mexico to Zeferino Villarreal-Valdez and Felizitaz Garza-Garza.
Zeferino worked as a painter for many years until his retirement. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed singing with his brothers and playing the lottery and going to casinos.
He is survived by his family; children, Zeferino Villarreal Jr. of Fort Atkinson, Minoslava Villarreal, Elizabeth Villarreal, Vether Villarreal and Jacqueline Garza all of Texas; grandchildren, Jennifer Villarreal, Arianna Liceaga, Miroslava Liceaga, Nereyda Liceaga, Monica Liceaga, Brandon Liceaga, Dayanna Armenta, Orlando Armenta, Elizabeth Gonzales, Sally Gonzales, Jesse Gonzales, Rafael Gonzales, Vanelly Villarreal, Evelyn Garza, Jesus Garza, Bethany Garza; great grandchildren, Rubi Lopez, Leo Lopez, Penelope Garcia, Axel Garcia, Otsare Ochoa, Jake Ochoa, Dominique Ochoa; siblings, Rolando Villarreal Garza, Ignasio Villarreal Garza, Elizeo Robles Villarreal, Maria Robles, Ester Robles, Rosita Robles and Josefina Robles.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Nitardy Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will take place from 12:00 PM until time of service.
