Bartels
Buy Now

Senior Olivia Bartels is Lake Mills’ September Junior Rotarian. She has taken leadership roles at various different extracurricular activities and post graduation she plans on continuing her academic career.

 Contributed

Lakeside Lutheran High School’s nominee for September Lake Mills Junior Rotarian is senior Olivia Bartels. She is the daughter of Stephanie and Mark. She has one brother, Nicholas.

Olivia Bartels has participated in and taken leadership roles in several extracurricular activities.

Load comments