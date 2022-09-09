Senior Olivia Bartels is Lake Mills’ September Junior Rotarian. She has taken leadership roles at various different extracurricular activities and post graduation she plans on continuing her academic career.
Lakeside Lutheran High School’s nominee for September Lake Mills Junior Rotarian is senior Olivia Bartels. She is the daughter of Stephanie and Mark. She has one brother, Nicholas.
Olivia Bartels has participated in and taken leadership roles in several extracurricular activities.
She is a student officer for Teens of Christ, captain of the varsity volleyball team, writer for the school newspaper, a math team participant, co-editor in chief of the yearbook and a member of the National Honor Society. She is also involved in the Society of Women Engineers at Lakeside Lutheran.
In her free time Bartels enjoys playing piano, reading and sports.
Through Lakeside’s Operation Go mission trip program, she traveled to Arizona to help with Vacation Bible School at a WELS church and school last year. She also volunteers at Twice is Nice Resale Shop and an event called “New Friends” which welcomes those with mental and physical disabilities to afternoons full of games.
Bartels plans on continuing her academic career by majoring in mathematics, accounting or engineering.
