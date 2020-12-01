MADISON (AP) — A powerful Republican lawmaker in the Wisconsin Legislature known for his efforts to combat the opioid abuse crisis announced Tuesday that he was resigning to pursue unspecified opportunities in the private sector, causing a surprising shakeup to the leadership of the panel that writes the state budget.
Rep. John Nygren, of Marinette, said he would resign effective Wednesday. Nygren, 56, has been in the Assembly since 2007. He has been chairman of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee for eight years.
