Jennifer Lescohier
The Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson hosted its annual Holiday Open House this past Saturday, Dec. 14, featuring many traditional festivities including several involving gingerbread houses. Besides the annual contest for the best creation in four different categories (original design, kit; original design from scratch; building replica from scratch; and building replica, kit), a few of which are shown at left, fixins were available for the young and young-at-heart to make their own creations on site. Shown doing so with aplomb, above, is Kinsley Kayson, 2, of Johnson Creek. Below is her brother, Caiden, 9, working on his personal design.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.