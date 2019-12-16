Dozens of local citizens gathered at the Hoard Museum on Saturday for its annual Holiday Open House. Shown at left are volunteers facilitating the make-your-own gingerbread house activity; above are Danny Winski, 3, and his mother, Kirsten, of Fort Atkinson, digging into the sweet construction materials; below left is Gary Thom of Fort Atkinson, serving traditional wassail; below center is Stryker Kayson, 4, of Johnson Creek, constructing his own gingerbread house; below right is Shaun Schroeder of Marshall, casting his ballot for the best gingerbread house of 2019. Winners of the contest were: Bella, Sophie and Liz Bowie for best original design from a kit; Ruth, Julia and Julie Cooper for best original design from scratch; and Moriah Cooper for best building replica from scratch. There were no entries for best building replica from a kit.
